Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China lifts yuan midpoint to strongest level in over two months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 09:41pm EDT
Illustration photo of a China yuan note

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint to the highest level in over two months on Tuesday, reflecting strong gains for the spot yuan a day earlier as Beijing and Washington edged closer to finalizing a first-stage trade agreement.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate <CNY=PBOC> at 7.0617 per dollar prior to the market open, 145 pips or 0.2% firmer than the previous fix of 7.0762 and the strongest since Aug.26.

Tuesday's official guidance rate was also the biggest daily uptick in percentage terms since Sept.16.

The onshore spot yuan <CNY=CFXS> finished the domestic session at a two-month high against the dollar on Monday.

U.S. and Chinese officials are "close to finalizing" some parts of a trade agreement after high-level telephone discussions on Friday, the U.S. Trade Representative's office and China's Commerce Ministry said, with talks set to continue.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.09% 7.0585 Delayed Quote.2.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:39pHong Kong leader says expects city to record negative growth in 2019
RE
10:39pSingapore aims to expand solar power use in city state by 2030
RE
10:37pVietnam expects $100 mln trade deficit in Oct- statistics office
RE
10:29pJapan, South Korea reject report of WWII forced labour economic plan
RE
10:14pHong Kong leader says expects city to record negative growth in 2019
RE
10:14pCalifornia regulator to investigate utilities' mass fire-prevention power outages
RE
10:12pCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : BSP Invests in Green Bonds
PU
09:49pOil prices edge lower ahead of inventory data
RE
09:41pChina lifts yuan midpoint to strongest level in over two months
RE
09:32pAMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : welcomes land release for exploration in Victoria
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. regulator to bar China's Huawei and ZTE from government subsidy programme
4TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Acquisition Would Be LVMH's Most Challenging Yet
5BP still aiming to close Brazil deal with Bunge in 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group