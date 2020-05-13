Log in
China likely to speed up buying of U.S. farm goods - COFCO exec

05/13/2020 | 11:37pm EDT

China is likely to speed up the buying of U.S. farm goods, an executive at state-owned agriculture trading house COFCO said at an online industry conference on Thursday.

Soybeans are the top U.S. agriculture export to China.

Soybean supply pressure in China is also expected to be huge from May to September, added Zhang Hua, vice general manager of China, COFCO International.

China will allow imports of barley and blueberries from the United States effective Thursday, according to notices on its customs website.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Emily Chow; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

