China lists new limits on tech exports

The Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Science and Technology unveiled a newly revised catalog of technologies prohibited and restricted from export on Aug 28.

The Commerce Ministry said the main purpose of the revision is to further regulate the export of technologies, promote technological improvement and expand economic and technical exchanges with foreign countries while safeguarding national economic security.

In all, 23 technologies have been added to the revised catalog of those restricted for export.

The new catalog has also modified the specifications involved in 21 items of technology such as crop breeding, chemical raw material production, biological pesticide production, spacecraft measurement and control, space data transmission as well as mapping and information processing.

The two ministries said they will further shorten both the catalog of technologies prohibited and restricted from import and the catalog of technologies prohibited and restricted for export.

The Ministry of Commerce said it will also take more measures to facilitate technology trade and promote international exchanges and cooperation in technology trade.