China local government revenues fall short of 2018 targets - paper

02/20/2019 | 08:39pm EST

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Several provincial governments in China failed to reach the budget targets they set in early 2018 and were forced to adjust their original projections by the year end, the state-owned paper 21st Century Business Herald reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Tianjin's government revenue for 2018 came in at 210.6 billion yuan ($31.35 billion), marking a 94 percent completion of its target and an 8.8 percent drop from the previous year's income.

Tianjin's finance bureau explained the miss stemmed from the government's reduction of production capacity and scattered polluters, the report said.

In anticipation of more tax cuts spurred by Beijing, most provinces have lowered fiscal revenue growth targets for 2018. Beijing's budget is expected to grow by 4 percent in 2019, while Shanghai's is expected to increase by 5 percent - both of which mark reductions compared to the previous year.

Xinjiang completed only 95 percent of its projected revenues for 2018, the report added, citing lowered taxes, reduced fix asset investment and commodity price fluctuations as the reasons.

Other localities lowered their initial projected revenue targets later in the year, the report said.

In November the government of Chongqing adjusted its target to 226.2 billion yuan, a reduction of 10 billion yuan from its initial goal. That same month, authorities in Jiangsu reduced their target by 2.08 billion yuan.

The province recorded 863 billion yuan in revenues for 2018, roughly 3 billion yuan lower than its initial projection at the start of the year.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz)

