Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China local governments must help people back to work - China Daily

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 07:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk inside an office building at the Lujiazui financial district in Pudong

China's local governments must do their utmost to ensure that people return to work as soon as possible, and any further delay could have a bigger negative impact than the coronavirus itself, the official China Daily said in an editorial on Thursday.

Emergency measures imposed throughout China to contain the outbreak have had a huge impact on the local economy, with factory activity plunging to its worst level on record in February.

China has taken action to try to ensure that low-risk regions return to work and restore production to pre-epidemic levels, but many businesses are still facing labour shortages and supply-chain disruptions, the China Daily said.

"The epidemic control measures have put an enormous strain on China's enterprises, especially the small and medium-sized ones in the service sector," it said.

"Any further delay in their return to normal operations will entail widespread bankruptcies and job losses, which will threaten social stability."

It accused local authorities of making it even more difficult for businesses to return to work, adding "red tape to the inspection and approval process".

Governments at all levels "should be helping businesses get back to their feet, which is of no less importance now than efforts to contain the virus," it said.

Analysts have cut their growth forecasts for China this year as a result of the outbreak. HSBC said last month that it expected China's economy to expand by 4.1% this year, down from its original estimate of 5.8%.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Stephen Coates)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:32pHouse Democrats Work to Prepare Coronavirus Response Proposal -- Update
DJ
08:29pAustralia unveils stimulus to offset coronavirus impact
RE
08:28pPhilippines senate, ADB headquarters closed after coronavirus scare
RE
08:24pDAMPIER GOLD : Credo Well Drilling to Commence
PU
08:21pEverything Is Awful All at Once for U.S. Banks
DJ
08:20pNearly $640 billion coal investments undercut by cheap renewables - research
RE
08:17pDead meat - Industry faces 'ruin' if slow on adapting to climate change
RE
08:12pEuro holds tight ranges ahead of Trump, ECB virus response
RE
08:12pLatin American countries order school closures over coronavirus fears
RE
08:05pUK house price growth hits nearly four-year high - RICs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group