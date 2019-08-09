Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China lowers yuan mid-point to fresh 11-year low, but higher than forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 02:48am BST
Illustration picture showing U.S. dollar and China's yuan banknotes

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint for a seventh straight day to a new 11-year low on Friday, but it was not as weak as markets had expected.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate <CNY=PBOC> at 7.0136 per dollar prior to market open, 97 pips weaker than the previous fix of 7.0039 and the weakest since April 3, 2008.

However, traders said Friday's official guidance rate came in firmer than their forecasts, a situation that was also seen earlier this week. The official fixing was 86 pips or 0.12 percent firmer than Reuters' estimate of 7.0222 per dollar.

China allow the yuan to fall past the key 7 level on Monday, jolting global financial markets, after an escalation in U.S. trade tensions. But the central bank has shown signs of trying to stabilise it in the last few sessions.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LTD 0.57% 3.54 End-of-day quote.-2.22%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.13% 7.074 Delayed Quote.3.11%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.08% 7.0469 Delayed Quote.2.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/08CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Foreign trade set to improve in second half
PU
08/08China July CPI +2.8% on Year, Supported by Higher Food Prices
DJ
08/08China's July PPI falls for first time in three years
RE
08/08Broadcom to buy Symantec's enterprise unit for $10.7 billion in software push
RE
08/08Tesla owner lawsuit claims software update fraudulently cut battery capacity
RE
08/08SEC proposes rule changes to ease company disclosure compliance
RE
08/08JP Morgan unit 'forgives' credit card debt of Canadian customers
RE
08/08CBS, AT&T sign multi-year contract; ends 20 day-long blackout
RE
08/08Facebook loses facial recognition appeal, must face privacy class action
RE
08/08China lowers yuan mid-point to fresh 11-year low, but higher than forecasts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : owner lawsuit claims software update fraudulently cut battery capacity
3CBS, AT&T sign multi-year contract; ends 20 day-long blackout
4APPLE : APPLE : offers record 'bounty' to researchers who find iPhone security flaws
5WYNN RESORTS : CORRECTION: Wynn Resorts security head spying story
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group