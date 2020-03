There is still not enough demand for autos, Xin told reporters, as the outbreak of the coronavirus has dramatically cut private consumption.

Autos account for a big portion of China's overall industrial production, and are the main driver of the country's retail sales.

China is also working to help its auto spare parts manufacturers resolve cash flow problems, Xin said.

