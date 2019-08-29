Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China military says will make 'new' contributions to Hong Kong's stability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
08/29/2019 | 12:55am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's military will make even greater 'new' contributions to maintaining Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, state news agency Xinhua on Thursday cited the People's Liberation Army garrison in the territory as saying.

The military has now completed a routine troop rotation in Hong Kong, with air, land and maritime forces entering the territory, the report added.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Huizhong Wu and Gao Liangping; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aEXCLUSIVE : Japan considers tighter ownership reporting rules to better monitor China, officials say
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aYen rises as resurgent gloom drives bets to safe harbours
RE
01:03aECB should be ready to disappoint markets sometimes, Nowotny tells paper
RE
12:55aChina military says will make 'new' contributions to Hong Kong's stability
RE
12:47aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most trade flat to lower; global outlook stokes risk-off mode
RE
12:24aHalloween Brexit will continue to spook UK stocks into next year - Reuters poll
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/28BOJ policymaker warns of dangers of more easing, widening rift in board
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED : China rotates Hong Kong troops as protesters call for democracy
2TRUMP TO ANNOUNCE PLAN TO BOOST BIOFUEL DEMAND SOON: U.S. agriculture secretary
3Tesla rolls out insurance in California
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : begins selling insurance to owners of its vehicles
5TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD. : TOYODA GOSEI : Invests in AI Startup TRYETING Inc.
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group