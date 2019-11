"China is an important export market for America’s poultry farmers, and we estimate they will now be able to export more than $1 billion worth of poultry and poultry products each year to China," Lighthizer said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, China's customs authority said it was lifting the ban on U.S. poultry meat and eggs, which started in 2015 after an avian influenza outbreak.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Bernadette Baum)