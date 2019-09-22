Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China needs to change way it finances economy, think tank says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 05:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A clerk counts Chinese 100 yuan banknotes at a branch of a foreign bank in Beijing

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - China needs to develop a better system for financing small businesses that drive innovation in the economy but currently struggle to access the funds they need for growth, a leading Chinese think-tank said in a report published Sunday.

China's economic development over the past 40 years has taken place through a financial system that has high government intervention and is "absolutely dominated by banks", the China Finance 40 Forum said in an annual report.

Such a model, however, tends to distort financial resources in favor of large companies, the report said. That comes at the expense of smaller firms, which are the main drivers of innovation in the economy but usually lack the necessary assets for collateral or government guarantees to secure finance for growth.

Financial regulators have also failed to prevent certain financial risks, the report said.

The current financial system "is clearly not well suited to the core task of current high-quality economic development. Therefore, an important task of financial reform should be to adjust the financial structure," the report said.

China Finance 40 Forum is a think tank that focuses on economics and finance policy research and comprises members from regulators, universities and financial institutions.

China's reliance on technological innovation for future economic growth has made changing the structure of the financial system an urgent matter, said Huang Yiping, the report's leading author and a professor of economics at the National School of Development of Peking University.

Policymakers need to develop a multi-layered financing structure and reduce control over capital markets to open funding channels for innovative firms, Huang said.

Only about 10% of total financing for Chinese companies comes directly from the financial markets, well below 43% for the United States and 23% for Britain, Huang said.

Banks should be encouraged to link small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with the country's capital markets, said Yang Kaisheng, a consultant for the think tank and former president of China's largest lender Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Yang said there was also a need to set up a policy bank focused on SMEs involved in technology and innovation.

Policymakers should also temper their current crackdown on shadow banking, it added.

Though loosely regulated, the shadow banking sector serves as a supplement for traditional lending methods, said Xiao Gang, a senior researcher at the think tank and former chairman of China's securities regulator.

(Reporting by Leng Cheng and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LTD 0.00% 3.61 End-of-day quote.0.00%
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA 0.55% 5.53 End-of-day quote.3.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:01aECB's Vasle sees likely need for further action
RE
05:23aChina needs to change way it finances economy, think tank says
RE
05:22aNigerian state oil company says refinery revamps set for January
RE
05:22aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : UNECA Partners ECOWAS towards the Development of post 2020 Vision
PU
02:27aWORLD BANK : Vice President Hartwig Schafer Arrives in Bangladesh Tomorrow
PU
12:34aBig companies commit to slash emissions ahead of U.N. climate summit
RE
09/21U.S.-Japan trade talks will bring peace of mind to farmers, automakers - Motegi
RE
09/21SoftBank mulls bringing 40 companies to Brazil
RE
09/21PRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY : A Christian Democratic state has been built in Hungary
PU
09/21Labour government would abolish 'non-domiciled' status in first budget
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Eyes on U.S. prize, Primark considers Central American s..
2NEW ARTICLE FROM TATTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT: Diverging economic trends - catalyst for trade war re
3AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Budget carrier XL Airways seeks rescue deal with Air France
4Nigerian state oil company says refinery revamps set for January
5THOMAS COOK GROUP : THOMAS COOK : No one will be stranded, UK minister says on Thomas Cook future

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group