China needs to ensure policies boost economy - Premier Li

11/20/2019 | 10:53pm EST
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the

China needs to make better use of its various policy tools to boost the economy, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday.

All possible means will be used to lower real interest rates, and monetary policy needs to be better suited to boosting economic activity, Li told reporters after a roundtable with World Bank and IMF chiefs.

China's economy has maintained a stable performance this year and the government is confident that it will achieve the main social and economic targets for 2019, said Li.

China's economic growth has slowed to a near 30-year low, pressured by sluggish domestic and global demand and U.S. trade tariffs.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Kim Coghill)

