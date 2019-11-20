China needs to ensure policies boost economy - Premier Li

All possible means will be used to lower real interest rates, and monetary policy needs to be better suited to boosting economic activity, Li told reporters after a roundtable with World Bank and IMF chiefs.

China's economy has maintained a stable performance this year and the government is confident that it will achieve the main social and economic targets for 2019, said Li.

China's economic growth has slowed to a near 30-year low, pressured by sluggish domestic and global demand and U.S. trade tariffs.

