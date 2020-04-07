Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China open to talks with poor countries on debt challenges - Chinese official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 04:59pm EDT

China is willing to work on a bilateral basis with low-income countries facing economic challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic and may approve delays in some debt service payments, a Chinese official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The official said China, a major creditor, was still considering a push by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank for it and other official bilateral lenders to immediately suspend debt payments from the poorest countries.

"Developing countries, especially low-income countries, are facing greater challenges. We are willing to maintain communication with relevant countries through bilateral channels," said the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

"We agree that some countries should not be forced to make payments during the crisis."

The IMF and World Bank on March 25 called for a debt moratorium for the world's poorest countries for about a year as they battle the pandemic and mitigate the impact of sweeping shutdowns aimed at slowing its spread.

The institutions have urged the Group of 20 major economies, which include the United States and China, to endorse the call, but G20 finance officials failed to do so during their last meeting on March 31. A G20 working group is due to meet on Wednesday before the finance officials reconvene on April 15.

Debt relief has been provided before to help the world's poorest countries, but the dynamics have changed considerably.

Unlike a major IMF and World Bank debt relief program launched in 1996, when countries mainly owed money to wealthy Western countries and multilateral institutions, much of the debt is now held by China and Chinese companies.

China's government, banks and companies lent some $143 billion to Africa between 2000 and 2017, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Emerging market debt will be a top priority next week when the IMF and the World Bank hold their Spring Meetings, although all events will be online this year instead of bringing together over 10,000 people in Washington.

Global debt issuance reached record levels in March as governments raised funds to battle the pandemic, further increasing emerging market debt levels that already reached a record $71 trillion in 2019, or a debt-to-GDP ratio of 220%.

World Bank President David Malpass has estimated debt service payments this year would total some $14 billion for the International Development Association countries that are home to a quarter of the world?s population.

By Andrea Shalal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:11pOil drops on growing crude glut, doubts over output cuts
RE
05:06pTSX rises 0.16% to 13,614.14
RE
05:03pOil drops on growing crude glut, doubts over output cuts
RE
04:59pChina open to talks with poor countries on debt challenges - Chinese official
RE
04:59pCanada oil cuts set to deepen as Alberta province eyes global deal
RE
04:56pOil drops on growing crude glut, doubts over output cuts
RE
04:51pCanadian dollar notches 11-day high on coronavirus optimism
RE
04:51pWhite House looks to bolster small business lending program
RE
04:51pTRUMP ADMINISTRATION SEEKS $250 BILLION MORE IN AID FOR SMALL U.S. BUSINESSES : Mnuchin
RE
04:47pU.S. Treasury liquidity on the mend, but without Fed remains fragile
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL PLC : Carnival's Shares Soar on Saudi Stake -- WSJ
2WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
3LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : Oil storage uneconomical despite hefty supplies as Brent futures strengthen
4WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
5PLUS500 LTD. : PLUS500 : Q1 2020 Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group