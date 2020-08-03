China opens anti-dumping probe on U.S. polyphenylene ether imports

China's commerce ministry said on Monday it has started an anti-dumping probe into imports from the United States of polyphenylene ether, a polymer prized for its heat resistance and used in the automotive and electronics industries.

The launch of the probe followed a call for an investigation made by Nantong Xingchen Synthetic Materials Co made on June 23 on behalf of the domestic polyphenylene ether industry, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)