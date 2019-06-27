Log in
China opposes U.S. abuse of export control, urges cooperation

06/27/2019 | 03:41am EDT
U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping meet business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes U.S. abuse of export controls and urges the United States to return to a track of cooperation, a commerce ministry spokesman said on Thursday, days before the two countries' leaders are set to meet for talks on trade issues.

The United States must immediately cancel sanctions on Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei, said Gao Feng, the spokesman.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said a trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping was possible this weekend when the two meet at a summit of leaders of Group of nations (G20) in Japan, but he was prepared to impose tariffs on virtually all remaining Chinese imports if the two sides still disagreed.

Trump has suggested that Huawei could be part of a deal.

The United States has put Huawei on an export blacklist, citing national security issues, barring U.S. suppliers from selling to the world's largest maker of telecoms equipment and its No.2 maker of smartphones, without special approval.

Huawei has denied its products pose a security threat.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Martin Pollard; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

