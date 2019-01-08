Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China plans 2019 fiscal deficit target of 2.8 percent of GDP - Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 11:02pm EST
A general view of Beijing's central business area

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's finance ministry will propose an annual fiscal deficit target of 2.8 percent of the country's GDP for 2019, up slightly from 2.6 percent target set for 2018, Bloomberg reported citing two unnamed sources.

The report said the proposed target was presented during the ministry's annual work conference in December and remains subject to approval by China's legislature.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:03aU.S. trade delegation wrapping up meetings in Beijing - official
RE
12:02aOil prices climb amid U.S.-China trade talk optimism
RE
01/08Apple cuts first-quarter production plan for new iPhones by 10 percent - Nikkei
RE
01/08China's Currency Proves a Surprise Oasis of Calm
DJ
01/08Nissan board member Shiga plans to step down when terms expires in June - TV
RE
01/08Mexico holds firm in fuel theft fight, panic buying hits capital
RE
01/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01/08China plans 2019 fiscal deficit target of 2.8 percent of GDP - Bloomberg
RE
01/08Commodity-linked currencies gain on China-U.S. trade hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S.-China trade talks extended amid some signs of progress
2Chinese state media says any U.S.-China trade agreement must involve 'give and take'
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China to introduce policies to strengthen domestic consumption - state media
4INTEL CORPORATION : Qualcomm says Apple CEO's comment 'misleading'
5Ghosn's lawyer - Nissan agreed on transfer of currency contracts
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.