China plans 2019 fiscal deficit target of 2.8 percent of GDP - Bloomberg
01/08/2019 | 11:02pm EST
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's finance ministry will propose an annual fiscal deficit target of 2.8 percent of the country's GDP for 2019, up slightly from 2.6 percent target set for 2018, Bloomberg reported citing two unnamed sources.
The report said the proposed target was presented during the ministry's annual work conference in December and remains subject to approval by China's legislature.
