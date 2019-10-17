China plans to issue some 2020 special local government bonds this year

Mao Shengyong, a spokesman for the bureau, said there are many domestic factors to underpin growth despite rising external uncertainties and China is able to keep economic growth steady in the fourth quarter.

China's economic growth slowed more than expected to 6.0% year-on-year in the third quarter, the weakest pace in almost three decades, hit by soft factory production amid a bruising Sino-U.S. trade war and lacklustre demand at home.

China's local governments had completed issuance of new bonds by end-September, finance ministry official said on Thursday.

