News : Interest Rates
China plans to issue some 2020 special local government bonds this year

10/17/2019 | 11:34pm EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China plans to front-load some 2020 special local government bond issuances to this year, the statistics bureau said on Friday.

Mao Shengyong, a spokesman for the bureau, said there are many domestic factors to underpin growth despite rising external uncertainties and China is able to keep economic growth steady in the fourth quarter.

China's economic growth slowed more than expected to 6.0% year-on-year in the third quarter, the weakest pace in almost three decades, hit by soft factory production amid a bruising Sino-U.S. trade war and lacklustre demand at home.

China's local governments had completed issuance of new bonds by end-September, finance ministry official said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Christian Schmollinge)

Latest news "Interest Rates"

