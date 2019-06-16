Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China prepared for long trade fight with the U.S. - party journal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/16/2019 | 04:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An attendent cleans the carpet next to U.S. and Chinese national flags in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The United States has underestimated the Chinese people's will to fight a trade war and Beijing is prepared for a long economic battle, an influential Chinese Communist Party journal said on Sunday.

China would not give way on major principles in its negotiations with the United States on ending the dispute, the commentary in the ideological journal Qiushi, or Seeking Truth, said.

The editorial represented "a further mobilisation of Chinese society" in the struggle against U.S. trade pressure, wrote Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the state-run Global Times newspaper, in a tweet.

"China will not be afraid of any threats or pressure the United States is making that may escalate economic and trade frictions. China has no choice, nor escape route, and will just have to fight it out till the end," the commentary said.

"No one, no force should underestimate and belittle the steel will of the Chinese people and its strength and tenacity to fight a war."

The United States kicked off a tariff battle with China in 2018, seeking sweeping structural changes from Beijing and alleging that the Chinese have engaged in intellectual property theft over many years, which China denies.

But tensions rose sharply in May after the Trump administration accused China of reneging on promises it had made during months of talks.

The commentary also accused the United States of trying to hamper Chinese technological innovation.

"We must keep the initiative of innovation and development firmly in our hands, increase investment and research in key, core technology areas, pool together more high-value talents, enhance innovation and get rid of the core technology plight," it said.

U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, said on Thursday the economic burden of a trade war would shift to China.

Qiushi said U.S. consumers and businesses had reaped huge benefits from trade with China and warned that trade frictions would inevitably have a serious negative impact on the U.S. economy.

"In an era of economic globalisation, trade protectionism is poison, not panacea," the article said, adding that higher tariffs would increase manufacturing costs for U.S. businesses and push up U.S. consumer inflation.

"As a result of the trade frictions, only a very few Americans will benefit, but the majority of Americans will suffer."

The U.S. Trade Representative's Office on Monday will kick off seven days of testimony from U.S. retailers, manufacturers and other businesses about Trump's plan to hit another $300 billion (£238 billion) worth of Chinese goods with tariffs.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Samuel Shen; Additional Reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Editing by Stephen Coates)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:20aChina prepared for long trade fight with the U.S. - party journal
RE
03:38aSaudi Energy Minister hopes OPEC agrees to extend production cut 'early July'
RE
06/15Venezuela's Guaido asks Jamaica not to seize PDVSA refinery shares
RE
06/15Target says registers back online, blames outage on technology issue
RE
06/15ECB will act if inflation expectations are de-anchored - de Guindos
RE
06/15IMF proposes improvements to EU plan to develop capital market
RE
06/15MARKET SNAPSHOT: The Fed May Break A Lot Of Stock-market Investors' Hearts Next Week
DJ
06/15Country-specific euro zone risks remain 'very serious' - IMF
RE
06/15AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Final communique of the fifty-fourth annual meeting of the board of governors of the african development bank (adb) and the forty-fifth annual meeting of the board of governors of the african development fund (adf)
PU
06/15TAKE FIVE : The Fed and the rest
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : India to impose retaliatory tariffs on 28 U.S. goods from Sunday
2DXB ENTERTAINMENTS PJSC : DXB ENTERTAINMENTS : Rove Hotels opens new property at Dubai Parks and Resorts
3TARGET CORPORATION : TARGET : says registers back online, blames outage on technology issue
4Saudi Energy Minister hopes OPEC agrees to extend production cut 'early July'
5AMGEN : AMGEN : Announces BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) Five-Year Overall Survival Data At EHA 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About