Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China property market feels fresh chill, 'winter' is coming

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 02:03am CEST
Traffic lights are seen in front of residential buildings in Huaian, Jiangsu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's property developers usually look forward to the months dubbed "Golden September and Silver October" as the high season for new home sales. This year is proving to be different.

Instead, they are feeling a chill and one major realtor has warned that "winter" is coming as developers struggle to maintain sales momentum despite gimmicky promotions and discounts.

After almost two years of local and central government measures to calm the red-hot market, more signs are emerging that the property sector, a major pillar of China's economic health, is finally slowing down.

They come as the Chinese economy faces broader headwinds, including from an intensifying trade war with the United States and the effects of a campaign by the central government to clampdown on easy credit – a campaign that has weighed on both property buyers and developers.

Home prices rose in August at their fastest pace in nearly two years, but more forward-looking indicators are less robust; property investment growth has been weakening and developers have left a trail of failed land auctions - almost unheard of last year.

Now data from property researcher CRIC suggests buyers are holding back too.

Its figures show sales by floor area, often used as a leading indicator of demand, dropped 27 percent in China's Golden Week holiday earlier in October.

September's figures looked stronger, rising by 10 percent. But that was helped by more apartments for sale in top cities and compared with a weak year-earlier month. Measured against September two years ago, September 2018 sales were down 29 percent.

The weakness reflects a slowdown in China's smaller cities, payback for rapid price growth earlier this year, while top-tier cities recorded solid sales. CRIC's data tracks 31 cities.

"There's downward pressure on home prices especially in third and fourth-tier cities," said Nomura chief China economist Ting Lu. "They have been previously rising on stimulus policies for two to three years and now they have reached a peak."

"SURVIVAL"

Many developers offered promotions to lure buyers, including free cars and downpayments of as little as 10 percent of the purchase price. Other developers slashed prices as much as 30 percent.

"Looking forward, as developers are facing quite big capital pressure and a hot property market in the past two years have overdrawn part of the future demand, so the market is facing relatively large pressure," said CRIC analyst Xin Shen.

Sentiment started to turn more cautious at the start of the second half of 2018 following a surge in failed land auctions. Buyer queues have grown shorter, in contrast to last year when developers were often overwhelmed with demand from would-be homeowners.

"When the market capacity reaches a certain high level it will go downward because people's purchasing power, financing capability and repayment ability are limited," said Nomura's Lu, who expects a downtrend in both home sales and prices.

In the commercial capital Shanghai and in southeast Jiangxi province, price cuts of up to 30 percent by Country Garden Holding Co, China's biggest property developer by sales, drew angry protests from existing homeowners who had not received such an offer.

Country Garden said promotions during the traditional high season were normal practice and the discounts only targeted returning customers.

China Vanke also faced protesters in the eastern city of Xiamen after it offered new buyers discounts of around 30 percent.

Vanke's price cuts were specific to certain developments and the Xiamen project offered discounts because it is situated in a remote location, said a source close to Vanke, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Vanke declined to comment.

In a meeting last month, China Vanke Chairman Yu Liang told staff that "survival" was the ultimate goal for its next three-year strategic plan, as "the turning point has really arrived" for the industry, according to the minutes of the gathering seen by Reuters.

He said he was concerned about cash collection and inventory, so the company should invest more strategically going forward.

TIME TO ADJUST, SPRING "FAR, FAR AWAY"

Other parts of the industry are also feeling the strain.

Centaline, a major realtor, is cutting benefits and bonuses for employees in Shanghai, according to an internal email seen this week by Reuters and confirmed by the company, in order to "prepare for the winter".

The agency told Reuters more streamlining plans may follow in the Shanghai unit, which has recorded losses almost every month this year, and in other cities.

"In the past, the average transaction volume in Shanghai's secondary market was over 20,000 units a month; now it's halved to around 12,000," Centaline China Chairman Sherman Lai told Reuters.

"Last year, we managed to absorb Shanghai's spillover demand in its peripheral cities, but this year those smaller cities have all introduced tightening measures after a spike in prices, so there's a sharp drop in business both inside and outside Shanghai."

Lai said lower transaction volumes was the "new normal".

"I expect the market will be about the same next year, so we need to adjust our scale and cost structure to a level that can survive through the winter to see a spring, which is still far, far away."

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Neil Fullick)

By Clare Jim
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 6.48% 20.55 End-of-day quote.-24.73%
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD. --End-of-day quote.
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD 6.02% 8.46 End-of-day quote.-43.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:43aISR CAPITAL : Press Release
PU
02:43aISR CAPITAL : Despatch Of Circular And Corrigendum To The Circular
PU
02:43aISR CAPITAL : Extraordinary/ SPECial General Meeting
PU
02:38aProtests against falling house prices selfish
AQ
02:38aTHE LATEST : Utility shuts off power in California counties
AQ
02:38aOPEN INNOVATION IN 2018 : Driving collaboration and building the future of BBVA
PU
02:38aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan CEO Backs Out of Saudi Business Conference -- Update
DJ
02:35aZTE : China’s nuke firms vow self-reliance
AQ
02:35aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW aiming for first-mover benefits by taking advantage of new JV rules
AQ
02:32aVAST RESOURCES : to develop SPV for Marange diamond fields
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AUSTRALIAN BAUXITE LTD : Australian Bauxite Ltd ALCORE Reaches 1st Milestone - December Production on Target
2BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : BLACKSTONE LP : Australia's Investa Office Fund gives Blackstone four days to match riva..
3TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD : TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS : and ANMI Expand PSMA Imaging Partnership
4BURQAN BANK SAK : BURGAN BANK : equity rights adds KWD 62.5m on capital hike
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Trade war could bite BMW 2019 res..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.