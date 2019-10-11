Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China publication of 'unreliable entities list' depends on Sino-U.S. trade talks - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 03:14pm EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's so-called "unreliable entities list" aimed at punishing firms deemed harmful to Chinese interests is ready, but whether the list will be published depends on how Sino-U.S. trade talks progress, two Chinese government sources said on Friday.

The parameters for what and who to include in the list had already been largely finalised, said one of the two sources, who are familiar with the thinking of Chinese leadership, adding that the list still needed to go through an approval process.

"There is already a basic list of companies, but the list may be adjusted according to how the China-U.S. trade dispute progresses," the source told Reuters, declining to elaborate on the identities of the firms.

"But Beijing may hold back from publishing the list until the trade situation with the United States is at its most tense," the source said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

China's Ministry of Commerce, which has been working on the list, did not respond to a faxed request for comment.

At end-May, the ministry said it would draw up such a list to target foreign enterprises, groups and individuals who block supplies to Chinese companies for non-commercial reasons and violate market rules.

Entities that seriously damaged the rights and interests of Chinese firms and harmed China's national security would also be put on the blacklist.

The plan for the list came after the United States imposed additional tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods and added Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] to Washington's own export blacklist.

The U.S. Commerce Department has barred multiple Chinese tech firms from buying parts and components from American companies without approval from the U.S. government, citing potential threats to national security.

On Oct. 7, Washington expanded its trade blacklist to include eight Chinese companies including video surveillance firm Hikvision, as well as leaders in facial recognition technology SenseTime Group Ltd and Megvii Technology Ltd.

U.S. officials said the announcement was not tied to the resumption of trade talks with China in Washington this week.

"If Sino-U.S. trade ties improve, the likelihood of China releasing the unreliable entities list is not huge," the second source said.

"But if Washington once again exerts pressure on Beijing during their trade talks, China has sufficient and compelling measures to retaliate."

In late September, the Commerce Ministry said China was still going through internal procedures for rolling out the list.

The ministry previously said the list was not being created to target companies, groups or individuals from specific countries.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Yawen Chen; Additional reporting by Jing Xu in Beijing; Editing by Nick Macfie)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:33pDaimler recalls hundreds of thousands of Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles
RE
03:28pDollar falls to 3-month low on hopes of Brexit, U.S.-China trade deals
RE
03:27pCiti pays $30 million fine to settle real-estate violations - regulator
RE
03:26pOil rises 2% after reports of Iranian tanker attack
RE
03:25pDollar falls to three-month low on hopes of Brexit, U.S.-China trade deals
RE
03:21pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Press Briefing by Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin
PU
03:16pNATIONAL COTTON COUNCIL OF AMERICA : Midwest, Western Farmers to See Mid-South Cotton Operations
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:14pChina has invited Lighthizer, Mnuchin for further trade talks - CNN
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2HEALTH AND HAPPINES(H&H)INTRNTNL HDS : HEALTH AND HAPPINES H&H INTRNTNL HDS : Proposed Senior Notes Offering I..
3SAP AG : SAP : Pre-Announces Outstanding Third Quarter Results
4CARGURUS, INC. : CARGURUS : Rising old used car prices help push poor Americans over the edge
5PUBLICIS GROUPE : Publicis Cuts Its Guidance After Loss of Ad Spending -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group