China raises budget deficit to 2.8 percent of GDP - policy report

The Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday that it is targeting a budget deficit of 2.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) for this year, compared with 2018's 2.6 percent target.

Investors are watching for signs of government policy easing to revive slowing growth amid a trade war with the United States.

Policymakers have pledged to step up support for the cooling economy this year, following a raft of measures in 2018 including fast-tracked infrastructure projects and cuts in banks' reserve requirements and taxes.

