China raises flood alert levels along Huai River

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - China on Sunday raised the
flood alert level in the Huai River region in the country's east
to Level II from Level III, the second highest on its four-tier
scale, after days of torrential downpours and amid expectations
of further heavy rainfall.
Ten reservoirs on the Huai River have seen water levels
exceeding warning levels by as much as 6.85 metres, according to
the Huaihe River Commission of China's Ministry of Water
Resources.
The 1,000km (620 mile) Huai River flows through major
agriculture and manufacturing hubs in Henan, Anhui and Jiangsu
provinces.
Torrential rains have battered China for two weeks from
Chongqing in the southwest to Shanghai on the east coast.
Several regions alongside the Yangtze River, including Wuhan
city in Hubei province and in Jiangxi province, where China's
largest freshwater lake is located, declared the highest flood
alerts.
"Floods are occurring at the same time at the Yantze River,
Huai River and Tai Lake...The flood prevention situation is very
severe," the water resources ministry said. Water levels in the
region were likely to exceed the maximum level that reservoirs
can withstand, the ministry added.
At Lake Tai, on the border of the wealthy coastal provinces
of Jiangsu and Zhejiang, water levels have already risen above
the safety guaranteed level, according to government data.
The summer rainy season brings floods to China almost every
year but the impact of the disruption they cause is being felt
further afield as Chinese goods become more important in global
supply chains for various items, including personal protective
equipment, vital in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
