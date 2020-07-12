China raises flood alert to second highest level

(Adds casualties, economic loss, crops affected)
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - China raised its
flood response alert on Sunday to the second highest level as
heavy rain battered regions along the Yangtze River, with the
eastern provinces of Jiangsu and Jiangxi among the worst hit,
state media reported.
Flooding in the Poyang county of Jiangxi pushed water levels
of Lake Poyang, China's biggest freshwater lake, to above 22.52
metres (74 feet), a historical high and well above the alert
level of 19.50 metres (64 feet).
By Saturday evening, provincial military authorities had
dispatched thousands of soldiers to help bolster nearly 9 km (6
miles) of the lake's banks, state television said.
China has a four-tier flood control emergency response
system, with level one representing the most severe.
So far this year, some 141 people have died or gone missing
in the floods, which have ravaged 3.53 million hectares (8.72
million acres) of farmland and flattened 28,000 homes. Economic
losses total 82.23 billion yuan ($11.75 billion), state news
agency Xinhua reported on Sunday.
According to the Ministry of Water Resources, 212 rivers
have exceeded alerting levels since early July, with 19 of them
rising to historical highs.
China has blamed unusual weather conditions, including
humidity carried from the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean,
as the immediate cause, but it has also said long-term changes
in climate patterns have made it more vulnerable.
($1 = 6.9990 Chinese yuan renminbi)
