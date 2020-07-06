Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China rally triggers gains in European cyclical stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 03:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares jumped in early trading on Monday, with a rally in China's markets setting an upbeat tone as investors banked on the world's second biggest economy to lead a recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.7% by 0714 GMT, with stocks exposed to China, like carmakers, industrials, energy firms and luxury goods makers rising strongly, while banks <.SX7P> also rallied.

The German DAX, London's FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 all rose about 2%.

China's blue-chip index <.CSI300> jumped over 5%, as investors stocked up on cheap funding to invest in an economy that analysts predict will recover faster and better than other major countries battling new waves of infections.

UK homebuilders Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments gained about 5% after reports that British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak planned to raise a property tax threshold, among other steps to reduce the economic toll of the health crisis.

Sonova, the world's biggest hearing aid maker, rose 5.4% after saying it would close some stores and cut jobs as it expects first-half results to only partially recover from the pandemic.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC 6.13% 519.0025 Delayed Quote.-34.33%
CAC 40 1.85% 5098.76 Real-time Quote.-16.24%
DAX 1.99% 12775.62 Delayed Quote.-5.44%
PERSIMMON PLC 6.24% 2394 Delayed Quote.-16.18%
SONOVA HOLDING AG 5.30% 202.4 Delayed Quote.-13.09%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.57% 371.12 Delayed Quote.-12.12%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 1.57% 812.7 Delayed Quote.-10.84%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC 5.18% 143.85 Delayed Quote.-29.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14aIZOSTAL S A : Information on the submission of the most advantageous offer for the delivery of DN700 insulated steel pipes under a framework agreement concluded with O.G.P. Gaz-System S.A.
PU
04:09aPrice indices of residential premises by voivodships in the first quarter of 2020
PU
04:09aPrice indices of residential premises in the first quarter 2020
PU
04:08aChina waves the green flag for FX bulls
RE
04:01aTesla mocks shortsellers with sale of red satin shorts
RE
03:54aFUGRO N : combines UXO and geotechnical surveys for Wismar port biomass power plant
PU
03:47aSmoore International raises $918 million in Hong Kong IPO - sources
RE
03:40aTunisia's Ennahdha party to review stance on government
RE
03:38aMorocco's economy to contract 13.8% in Q2, 4.6% in Q3 - planning agency
RE
03:33aChina rally triggers gains in European cyclical stocks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Samsung's second quarter chip sales unlikely made up for smartphone weakness
2KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : - Publication of prospectus and start of subscription pe..
3AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : Appoints New CEO
4BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Homebuilder Barratt's volumes drop by a third, but order boo..
5UNILEVER N.V. : UNILEVER PLC : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group