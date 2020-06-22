Log in
China refiners equipped to produce 18.1 mln T IMO-compliant fuel this year - official

06/22/2020 | 12:15am EDT

Chinese refiners are equipped to produce 18.1 million tonnes of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) this year and the country will be self-sufficient in the shipping fuel that meets the new Intentional Maritime Organization (IMO) rules, an official with state major PetroChina said on Monday.

The remarks by Zhang Tong, a vice president of PetroChina International, were made on the debut of an LSFO futures contract on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Singapore and Muyu Xu in Beijing; Editing by Tom Hogue)
