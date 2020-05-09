China regulator issues rules on online bank lending to curb risk

China's banking and insurance regulator on Saturday issued draft rules on commercial banks' online lending business, in a move to rein in financial risks.

Bank loans issued online cannot be used to purchase property, stocks, bonds, futures and financial derivatives, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

It added that banks should cap online consumer credit lines for each client at 200,000 yuan ($28,276).

