China reiterates denial in cyber attacks after Airbus report

09/27/2019 | 06:54am EDT
The logo of Airbus is pictured at their facility in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry reiterated a denial of involvement in cyber attacks on Friday after French news agency AFP published a report that linked recent attacks on planemaker Airbus to China.

"China resolutely opposes any form of cyber attack," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily media briefing. Recent reports are irresponsible, unprofessional, and have ulterior motives, he said.

A series of cyber attacks on Airbus in the past few months was conducted via the computer systems of its suppliers and security sources suspect a link to China, AFP reported on Thursday.

An Airbus spokesman said the company was "aware of cyber events" and like any major high-tech industrial player it is a target for "malicious acts".

Airbus "continuously monitors" such threats through detection systems and can take "immediate and appropriate measures to protect itself at all times," he said.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; editing by Jason Neely)
