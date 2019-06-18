Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China renames, restructures railway corporation in reform push

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 12:10am EDT

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China renamed and restructured its national railway corporation as part of its efforts to make the country's government-run enterprises run in a more market-oriented fashion, its state-run railway group said on Tuesday.

China State Railway Group (CR) said on its official WeChat account that it had changed its name from China Railway Corporation (CRC), and was now a state-owned enterprise with registered capital of 1.7 trillion yuan (196.11 billion pounds).

The company, which oversees the management of China's sprawling railway network, said it would have a corporate structure with a board of directors and the Ministry of Finance would perform investor duties at the company.

"This is a major initiative aimed at deepening the reform of the railway system, establishing a modern enterprise system, and promoting market-oriented operations," CR said in a statement on its website.

CRC was created after China's former railway ministry was dissolved in 2013 and has been central to Beijing's efforts to use infrastructure investment to support a slowing economy.

State-backed newspaper Shanghai Securities News reported in February that the debt of CRC reached 300 billion yuan in 2019, compared with 240 billion yuan in the previous year.

Guotai Junan analyst Gary Wong said the company had a substantial amount of assets such as older rail car maintenance facilities scattered across its numerous bureaus and the new structure could help centralise its management of such properties.

Beijing has also previously talked about attracting private investment into its state-owned enterprises, and the new CR could possibly seek to do so for parts of its business, he added.

Financial magazine Caixin reported last year that CR plans to eventually list Beijing-Shanghai High-Speed Railway Co, operator of one of the country's busiest rail lines, although it has yet to decide on a time frame.

(This story corrects spelling in first paragraph)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:29aOREGON STATE LEGISLATURE : Program to Tackle Climate Change, Invest in Clean Energy Economy Passes Oregon House
PU
12:29aAI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : Solid NSW Budget focused on growth – Ai Group comment
PU
12:19aBig Advertisers and Social Media Form Alliance to Fight 'Unsafe' Content Online
DJ
12:19aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:19aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Azerbaijani committee, IBM to start using blockchain technology in customs
AQ
12:18aSOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCKS : Tepid ahead of Fed meeting; Singapore recovers
RE
12:17aIndonesia's Pertamina, Saudi Aramco extend refinery talks for three months
RE
12:10aChina renames, restructures railway corporation in reform push
RE
12:04aAdvertisers, agencies and social media combine to tackle online threat
RE
06/17China's home prices growth fastest in five months, raises policy challenge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
2Oil prices fall 1% as economic worries outweigh tanker tensions
3VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Senator Rubio targets Huawei over patents
4ALARIS ROYALTY CORP. : ALARIS ROYALTY CORP. : Declares June Dividend
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : plans to pare U.S. equities business to skeleton operation - sources
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About