China requests removal of additional tariffs as per Osaka consensus - Global Times editor in chief

"As far as I know, the Chinese side requests that both sides respect the consensus reached at Osaka summit, which is removing all additional tariffs, not delaying some. I doubt Chinese side will resume large-scale purchase of US farm products under current circumstances," editor in chief Hu Xijin wrote in a tweet.

The tweet was in response to an announcement by the Trump administration on Tuesday that it would postpone tariffs on some Chinese products that were scheduled to begin next month.

The Global Times is a tabloid published by the Ruling Communist Party's People's Daily.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)