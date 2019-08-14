Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China requests removal of additional tariffs as per Osaka consensus - Global Times editor in chief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 01:47pm EDT

(Reuters) - China is asking that it and the United States remove all additional tariffs in line with a consensus reached between the two sides in Osaka, Japan, at the G20 summit at the end of June, the editor in chief of China's Global Times newspaper wrote on Wednesday.

"As far as I know, the Chinese side requests that both sides respect the consensus reached at Osaka summit, which is removing all additional tariffs, not delaying some. I doubt Chinese side will resume large-scale purchase of US farm products under current circumstances," editor in chief Hu Xijin wrote in a tweet.

The tweet was in response to an announcement by the Trump administration on Tuesday that it would postpone tariffs on some Chinese products that were scheduled to begin next month.

The Global Times is a tabloid published by the Ruling Communist Party's People's Daily.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07pTrump sees Fed rather than trade war as source of market turmoil
RE
02:04pU.S. yield curve inverts for first time in 12 years, flags recession
RE
02:02pSafety in the Stock Market Is Getting Expensive
DJ
01:47pWall Street tumbles on growing recession fears
RE
01:47pChina requests removal of additional tariffs as per Osaka consensus - Global Times editor in chief
RE
01:44pNO CONCESSIONS FROM CHINA AS TRUMP POSTPONES SOME TARIFFS : U.S. officials
RE
01:37pWORLD BANK : Debars Beijing Jingold Construction Co., Ltd
PU
01:37pCISC CRIMINAL INTELLIGENCE SERVICE CANADA : Perth-Andover RCMP investigating theft of copper wire rolls
PU
01:31pU.S. Will Back More Condominium Loans Aimed at First-Time Buyers -- Update
DJ
01:26pOil tumbles 5% on weak global economic data, U.S. crude build
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China's Tencent cautious after surge in quarterly profit
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
3Oil tumbles 5% on weak global economic data, U.S. crude build
4APPLE : APPLE : U.S. aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights
5SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : continues successful growth course; revenues rise by 32% to E..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group