Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

China requires new private corporate bond issues to come with CDS - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 09:18am EDT

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's securities regulator has asked brokerages to insure new bonds from private companies with credit default swaps (CDS), a move aimed at helping firms struggling to raise funds to come to the market, several sources said on Wednesday.

However, companies rolling over old bonds will not be affected, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in unofficial guidance, sources said.

Brokerages that are not licensed to issue CDS may be required to apply for that status through licensed brokers, the sources said.

If a new bond is not paired with a CDS, exchanges hosting that bond will need to explain the absence of CDS to the securities regulator and seek approval, the sources said.

The CSRC did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

CDS contracts are insurance against default and are a relatively new product in China.

"This guidance means that new issuance by private enterprises, new bonds will need to be matched (with CDS), regardless of the use of proceeds," said one source close to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

"This is basically a compulsory requirment. CDS may not be required to roll over old bonds. New bonds will be required (to use CDS)," said a source close to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

There are currently eight Chinese brokerages licensed to issue CDS: Citic Securities, China Securities, China International Capital Corp, Huatai Securities, Haitong Securities, China Merchants Securities, GF Securities and Guotai Junan Securities.

(Reporting by Xiaochong Zhang and Noah Sin; Editing by Tony Munroe and Louise Heavens)

By Xiaochong Zhang and Noah Sin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
09:18aChina requires new private corporate bond issues to come with CDS - sources
RE
04/15Bank of Japan's Kuroda says there is room for reducing interest rates - CNBC
RE
04/15Japan's Fukoku Life plans to invest in European government agencies' bonds this FY
RE
04/13Russian central bank expects foreigners' share in OFZ bonds to rise further
RE
04/13Russia's Nabiullina says central bank could cut rates this year
RE
04/10Citing global slowdown, Fed sees no changes to rates in 2019
RE
04/10Fed's March Minutes Show Officials See Little Need to Change Rates This Year
DJ
04/10Dovish ECB Draghi drags down euro zone bond yields, euro
RE
04/10FED MINUTES : Officials See Little Need to Change Rates This Year
DJ
04/10ECB to Review the Impact of Negative Rates on Banks--2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : 1Q Net Profit Fell, Backs Fiscal Year Guidance
2ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : shares hit four-year high after profit tops forecasts for fifth quarter
3QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Intel to Stop Making Modem Chips for 5G Smartphones
4GAM HOLDING : GAM HOLDING AG: Interim management statement for the three-month period to 31 March 2019
5ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows 28 per cent in the first quarter of 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About