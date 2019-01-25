Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China rolls out fiscal, monetary stimulus to spur economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 09:22am EST

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economy grew at the weakest pace in nearly three decades last year amid weakening domestic demand and U.S. trade tariffs, prompting Beijing to announce a series of growth-boosting measures to avert the risk of a sharper slowdown.

China has taken fiscal and monetary policy measures such as fast-tracking infrastructure projects and cutting taxes and banks' reserve requirements.

The government is likely to unveil more fiscal stimulus during the annual parliament meeting in March, including further tax cuts and more spending on infrastructure projects, to support growth.

In 2008-09, Beijing launched a 4 trillion yuan (452 billion pounds) spending package to counter the global financial crisis, which quickly revived economic growth but saddled the economy with a mountain of debt.

Beijing again resorted to policy easing to support the economy in 2012 and 2015, which that further pushed up debt levels and inflated home prices.

Below are details on the measures announced by China recently.

INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING

**China approved 189 fixed asset investment projects in 2018, including projects in the high-tech, energy, transportation and water conservation sectors, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

**China's aviation regulator expected the country to invest up to 85 billion yuan ($12.50 billion) in aviation infrastructure in 2019.

**China's transport ministry expected the country to invest around 1.8 trillion yuan in highway and waterway infrastructure in 2019.

**Investment in all the infrastructure projects approved by China's state planner since October last year totalled around 1.18 trillion yuan ($173.48 billion).

TAX CUTS

**China cut about 1.3 trillion yuan in taxes and fees in 2018, compared with 1.02 trillion yuan in reductions in 2017.

**The nation cut a total of over 3 trillion yuan in taxes and fees in 2013-2017.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT BOND ISSUANCE

**China has begun approving local government bond issuances earlier than usual this year, authorising an initial quota of 1.39 trillion yuan, enabling local authorities to start issuing debt from January.

**Bloomberg reported that 2019 special bonds quota will rise by 60 percent to 2.15 trillion yuan, citing unnamed sources.

Below is a list of the latest-to-date official data on local government bond issuance.

CUTS FOR BANKS' RESERVE REQUIREMENT

China's central bank has cut the amount of money that banks need to set aside as reserves five times over the past year to spur loans to smaller firms.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Se Young Lee and Kevin Yao)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:41aVattenfall looks for acquisitions in electric mobility push - CEO
RE
09:41aTSX opens higher on gains in material shares
RE
09:40aCanadian dollar rebounds from two-week low as investor optimism rises
RE
09:35aWall Street opens higher on upbeat earnings
RE
09:32aBOND REPORT : 'Passion Budgeting' Lets You Keep What Matters Most Yet Still Fix Your Finances
DJ
09:25aVodafone holds off deploying Huawei in core network due to security row
RE
09:22aChina rolls out fiscal, monetary stimulus to spur economy
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:13aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Tick Higher Along With Stocks
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
2ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : beats fourth-quarter forecasts on cost cuts and U.S. demand
3TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit
4MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : GE URGES SPEEDY FIX FOR POWER TURBINE BLADES, SAYS BLADE BROKE IN 2015: sour..
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Faces Pressure in Data-Center Business

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.