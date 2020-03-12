Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Anbang sells Chengdu bank stake valued at over $2 billion to local government-backed firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 04:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters building of Anbang Insurance Group are pictured in Beijing

China's Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd , fresh from two years of government-led restructuring, has sold a 35% stake in Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd once valued at over $2 billion in its latest divestiture.

The sale, revealed in a statement dated Wednesday on the bank's website, comes amid government efforts to tame financial and credit risk among smaller lenders and private conglomerates.

The stake was bought by Chengdu Xingcheng Investment Group, a local government-backed investment vehicle in Sichuan province, the statement showed.

The bank did not specify the value of the deal, but Anbang previously put the stake up for sale at 16.5 billion yuan ($2.36 billion), an earlier exchange filing showed.

Anbang also aimed to auction 2.05 billion worth of shares in the bank held by 10 other companies totalling 8.7 billion yuan by March 11, showed a separate filing.

The government seized control of Anbang in February 2018 under a broader campaign to curb risk after an asset-buying spree by a handful of private-sector conglomerates.

Last month, the banking and insurance regulator said it had ended its management of Anbang, and that Dajia Insurance Group Co Ltd - a newly formed company taking over Anbang's assets - was close to securing strategic investors.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:22aChina automakers seek government relief after Feb sales dive 79% on coronavirus
RE
04:19aCorporate credit risk heightens as coronavirus impact spreads
RE
04:17aAirline stocks in tailspin after Trump travel ban
RE
04:17aSELL SIGNAL : Trump's shallow virus plan blows floor out of markets
RE
04:16aAs S&P 500 selloff approaches 20%, what next?
RE
04:12aUK fires double stimulus salvo to soften coronavirus hit
RE
04:12aUK announces budget plan as coronavirus risks mount
RE
04:12aBig-spending Sunak ditches taunts and jokes in his first UK budget
RE
04:12aSunak to investigate changing fiscal rules
RE
04:12aUK's big-spending budget tees up 100 billion pounds more borrowing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Books 46 Cancellations, Acts to Preserve Cash--2nd Update
2LENZING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : LENZING : posts 22% drop in 2019 profit, expects further fall
3GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : Reports Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Provides an Outlook on ..
4INTU PROPERTIES PLC : INTU PROPERTIES : Results for the year ended 31 December 2019
5NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group