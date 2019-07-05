Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Anbang to offload health insurance unit as government speeds up asset sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 01:12am EDT
A general view shows the headquarters of Anbang Insurance Group in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Anbang Insurance Group said it will sell its entire stake in a health insurance unit as Beijing speeds up asset disposals at the troubled government-controlled insurance conglomerate.

Anbang said it would sell 77.7% of its stake in Hexie Health Insurance through its property and casualty insurance subsidiary, and the remaining portion to five companies including Fujia Group, a private commerce company.

Fujia Group will take a 51% controlling stake after the deal, the statement said.

Anbang did not reveal the size of the deal, which requires approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC).

The move comes as regulators seek to speed up the process of selling Anbang's assets to minimize financial risks. Anbang was one of the most aggressive Chinese buyers of foreign assets a few years ago, using leveraged loans and risky short-term financing tools.

More than 1 trillion yuan ($145.4 billion) worth of Anbang assets had been or were in the process of being disposed, CBIRC Vice Chairman Liang Tao told reporters on Thursday.

The regulator also would cut the portion of Anbang's risky short-term insurance products to under 15% of its total insurance products by 2019, Liang said.

The Chinese government took control of Anbang in February last year, part of a sweeping campaign to reduce financial risk. The company's former chairman, Wu Xiaohui, was later sentenced to 18 years in prison for fraud and embezzlement.

"For the next step, the takeover team will steadily introduce strategic investors to Anbang and push forward its restructuring," Liang said, without elaboration.

China has formed a new company called Dajia Insurance Group to take over the assets of Anbang, according to sources familiar with the matter and a government document. The new group was led by He Xiaofeng, the head of Anbang's takeover team.

($1 = 6.8763 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo; Editing by Stephen Coates)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:47aJapanese households' inflation expectations hit near four-year high - BOJ survey
RE
01:46aBOJ Deputy Governor Amamiya says won't rule out any option if more easing needed
RE
01:32aLoonie to stay firm in a year so long as Bank of Canada lags U.S. rate cuts
RE
01:30aBank of Japan Deputy Governor Amamiya says won't rule out any option if more easing needed
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aBOJ's Amamiya says central banks can't boost minus rate effect with digital currencies
RE
01:12aChina's Anbang to offload health insurance unit as government speeds up asset sales
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aDOLLAR INDEX : firm, market awaits U.S. jobs report for Fed clues
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects Quarterly Operating Profit to Fall More Than 50% --..
2SK HYNIX INC : Samsung Electronics profit guidance beats expectations on one-off gains, outlook weak
3AT&T : AT&T : TV channels go dark after AT&T, Nexstar fail to reach deal
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019
5CRUDE OIL : Crude oil prices fall 1% on fears for global economy
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About