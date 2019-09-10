China's August CPI Rose 2.8% as Pork Prices Surge -- Update

BEIJING--China's consumer inflation rate kept up an accelerated pace in August as the price of pork, a mainstay of the Chinese diet, rose at its fastest clip in eight years.

China's overall consumer-price index rose 2.8% from a year earlier--matching the July level, which was the fastest pace in 17 months--data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected a 2.6% rise, factoring in an expected retreat in vegetable prices and a higher year-earlier base comparison.

However, pork prices jumped nearly 47% as supplies were crimped by outbreaks of African swine fever, a highly infectious virus that is deadly for pigs but not harmful to humans. The price gains pushed up the headline consumer-inflation rate by more than a percentage point last month, the statistics bureau said.

The rise in pork prices is likely to continue until at least the middle of next year given the shrinking sow population, said Lin Shu, an analyst with China Merchants Securities.

Some local governments are providing subsidies to consumers in an effort to stabilize prices before celebrations marking the 70th National Day--China's equivalent of Independence Day in the U.S.--begin Oct. 1. Also, Beijing has lifted restrictions on small-scale pig farming this year and ordered local governments to stop demolishing small farms.

Fang Yin, a resident in Putian, a city in the southeastern province of Fujian, said that while she welcomes the government's efforts, the subsidy is inadequate given the steep rise in pork prices. Earlier this month, Putian started offering each resident a subsidy of 4 yuan ($0.56) a kilogram for up to 2 kilograms (about 4 1/2 pounds) of pork at two government-designated markets.

African swine fever began to strike Chinese farms in 2018 and hog-price increases accelerated in 2019 as the outbreaks--and the supply shortage--worsened. It is unlikely that imports alone will be able to offset the shortfall, Mr. Lin said. China is the world's largest consumer and producer of pork.

However, economists said the jump in pork prices won't be a barrier to further monetary easing, as prices of nonfood items remained soft last month and China's economic growth has continued to slow this year, according to official data.

Last week, the central bank cut banks' reserve requirement ratio, freeing up an additional $126 billion for lending. The People's Bank of China "is still likely to lower a key interest rate in September that could indirectly lower funding costs for businesses amid an economic slowdown," Mr. Lin said.

China's core consumer-inflation rate, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, slipped to a three-year low of 1.5% in August, reflecting sluggish domestic demand.

The producer-price inflation rate last month fell further into deflationary territory, down 0.8% from a year earlier, piling pressure on manufacturers that have been struggling with declining orders as the U.S.-China trade war intensified.

"At the end of the day, the producer-end deflation and easing nonfood prices all point to slowing economic-growth momentum and weakening demand," said Ning Zhang, an economist at UBS.

Grace Zhu and Liyan Qi