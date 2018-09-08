Log in
China's August Trade Surplus Narrows, But Not With the U.S.

09/08/2018 | 08:05am CEST

BEIJING--China's total trade surplus narrowed in August despite a worsening imbalance with the U.S., as the country faced the threat of more tariffs from the Trump administration.

China reported a total trade surplus of $27.91 billion in August, narrowing from a surplus of $28.05 billion a month earlier, customs data showed. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected a $30.6 billion surplus.

Exports rose 9.8% from a year earlier, following July's 12.2% increase, the General Administration of Customs said Saturday. Economists had forecast an 11% growth in overseas shipments.

Imports were up 20% in August from a year earlier, slowing from a 27.3% increase the previous month and matching economists' median forecast.

China's trade surplus with the U.S., however, widened to $31.05 billion in August from $28.09 billion in July, according to calculations by The Wall Street Journal based on customs data.

The data came a day after President Trump said that the administration is ready to roll out tariffs on another $267 billion in Chinese goods, in addition to levies on $200 billion of Chinese products it has been preparing.

Tariffs on $50 billion of imports from China have already taken effect, which Beijing has matched dollar for dollar. Trade talks between Washington and Beijing have failed to produce any visible signs of progress.

If enacted, the third round of tariffs would bring the total amount of goods subject to levies to more than the $505 billion the U.S. imported from China in 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

China's Commerce Ministry on Saturday didn't immediately respond to requests for comment about the proposed U.S. tariffs.

--Liyan Qi

