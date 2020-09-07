Log in
China's August forex reserves rise to $3.165 trln

09/07/2020 | 04:18am EDT

BEIJING, Sept 7 - China's foreign exchange reserves rose less than expected in August amid persistent weakness in the U.S. dollar and solid gains in the yuan as China's economy recovers steadily.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - rose $10.2 billion in August to $3.165 trillion, central bank data showed on Monday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the country's reserves would climb by $21.61 billion.

Foreign inflows into Chinese stocks and bonds also have been steadily rising as investors bet on an economic rebound.

Strict capital controls largely helped China keep outflows under control over the past few years despite weakening economic growth, a prolonged trade war with the United States and the shock from the coronavirus outbreak.

The yuan rose about 1.8% against the dollar in August and has extended gains into September, while the dollar fell about 1.3% in August against a basket of other major currencies.

China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of August, unchanged from the end-July.

The value of its gold reserves fell to $122.62 billion at the end of August from $123.09 billion at the end-July. (Reporting by Colin Qian and Kevin Yao; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

