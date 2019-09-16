Log in
China's August home prices rise 0.5% month-on-month, annual growth slowest in nearly a year

09/16/2019 | 09:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Vanke sign is seen above workers working at the construction site of a residential building in Dalian

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's new home prices rose 0.5% month-on-month in August, less than July's growth of 0.6% and was the slowest increase since February, Reuters calculated from official National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data on Tuesday.

However, it still marked the 52nd straight month of gains.

On a year-on-year basis, average new home prices in China's 70 major cities rose 8.8% in August, compared with a 9.7% gain in July and the slowest since October 2018.

A slew of government curbs and a broader slowdown in the economy have weighed on the property market.

Beijing has stepped up its scrutiny of property developers' financing channels while some local governments have also raised the bar for purchases to prevent speculation.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Yawen Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

