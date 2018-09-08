Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's August oil imports rise 6.5 percent as teapots return to market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 06:35am CEST
Oil tanker is seen at a crude oil terminal in Ningbo Zhoushan port

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports rose 6.5 percent in August from a month earlier to their highest since May, boosted by a rebound in demand from smaller, independent refiners, customs data showed on Saturday.

Arrivals last month were 38.38 million tonnes, or 9.04 million barrels per day (bpd), according to the General Administration of Customs.

This was up from 8.0 million bpd a year ago and 8.48 million in July and just slightly lower than the forecast of 9.12 million bpd from Thomson Reuters Oil Research.

For the first eight months of the year, crude purchases stood at 299 million tonnes, up 6.5 percent, the data showed.

Independent refiners, known as teapots, wound back their crude buying earlier this year, shutting or suspending operations due to a combination of sinking diesel demand, higher crude prices and new tax rules.

However, a recent rise in fuel prices and improved margins have led to an in increase in crude processing, with many now returning from summer maintenance to gear up for rising winter demand.

Teapot buying in August rose to 6 million tonnes, or 1.4 million bpd, up 40 percent from July, and September arrivals are expected to breach 7 million tonnes, data from Thomson Reuters Supply Chain and Commodities Research showed.

Total gas imports in August were at 7.77 million tonnes, up 5.4 percent from 7.38 million in July, according to the data. In the year to date, imports were 57.18 million tonnes, an increase of 34.8 percent.

The increase comes after state-owned oil companies pledged to take measures in advance this year to prepare for potential shortages during the winter heating season.

Sinopec vowed to increase LNG spot cargo purchases, while CNOOC said this week it would give third-party users access to its major LNG import terminals.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Meng Meng; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP -0.30% 6.68 End-of-day quote.8.97%
CNOOC LTD 2.83% 13.82 End-of-day quote.23.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:35aChina's August oil imports rise 6.5 percent as teapots return to market
RE
06:27aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Experts to weave strategy for financing industrialization in Central Africa
PU
06:17aThe Financial Crisis Made Us Afraid of Risk -- -2-
DJ
06:17aThe Financial Crisis Made Us Afraid of Risk -- For a While
DJ
05:17aAPGA AUSTRALIAN PIPELINES AND GAS ASSOCIATION LT : Solid future for gas in the Northern Territory
PU
04:42aCOLUMBIA GAS OF PENNSYLVANIA : partners with South Hills Interfaith Movement (SHIM) to help maintain community gardens
PU
03:07aREPORTS THAT MUSK SECURITY CLEARANCE UNDER REVIEW ARE INACCURATE : U.S. Air Force
RE
02:57aROCKDALE COUNTY GA : to Hold Ribbon Cutting for the Completion of the Milstead II Project
PU
02:42aFTD : Sunflower Wedding Bouquets To Brighten Up Your Big Day
PU
02:07aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : FOCAC, a model for multilateral engagement
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
2TESLA : TESLA : shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
3Canada's Freeland sees 'very good progress' in NAFTA trade talks
4INTEL CORPORATION : Apple says U.S. tariffs on China would hit 'wide range' of products
5Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to retire - New York Times

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.