China's Average New Home Price Rose 5.8% in Feb

BEIJING--China's home-price growth slowed to a 19-month low in February, hit by the coronavirus outbreak and a sustained period of home-buying controls.

The average price of new homes in 70 cities was unchanged in February from January, according to data released Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Compared with the same period a year earlier, average new-home prices rose 5.8% in February, versus a 6.5% gain in January.

Coronavirus has a significant impact on China's real estate market, said Kong Peng, a chief statistician with the National Bureau of Statistics.

Among the four so-called first-tier cities, home prices rose 0.1% from a year earlier in Beijing, fell 0.1% in Guangzhou and remained the same in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Meanwhile, prices rose 10.3% in Wuhan, the city at the center of a now global epidemic.

New-home prices rose in 21 of 70 cities in February from a month earlier, compared with 47 in January. Prices of new homes rose in 64 of 70 cities in February from a year earlier, compared with 66 in January.

More than 30 cities lifted curbs to prop up sluggish property markets. Cities such as Baoji lowered mortgage rates to attract more potential home buyers.