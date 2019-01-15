China's Average New Home Prices Rose 10.6% in December

BEIJING--Growth in China's home prices gained momentum in December from a year earlier, as some cities eased restrictions in the property sector amid signs of a slowdown in the economy.

Average prices rose 10.6% in December, according to calculations by The Wall Street Journal based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. That compared with a 10.3% gain in November.

From a month earlier, the average price in 70 cities increased 0.8% in December, compared with an increase of 1% the month before.

The NBS said prices were rising in first-tier cities, but remained stable in smaller second- and third-tier cities.

The Chinese government has recently softened its approach to curbing home prices while the economy slows by authorizing local governments to adjust property controls as they see fit.

In December, eastern city Heze lifted a rule that banned reselling property within two years of a purchase, and a few other cities followed. Dozens of other cities still have home-buying controls in place.

Over the last year, several bigger Chinese cities have relaxed residency and property restrictions to draw college graduates as part of a talent attraction program. This has had an outsized effect on the local property market in some cities.

The ancient capital of Xi'an stepped up benefits of the program in recent months and managed to attract thousands of new outsiders to the city, many of whom bought homes with government subsidies. In December, the city had the fastest on-year price-growth of 22.4%.

Prices rose from a month earlier in 59 of 70 cities, compared with 63 in November. Prices rose from a year earlier in 69 of 70 cities, compared with 68 the previous month.

