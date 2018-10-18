Log in
China's Blowout Bond Sale Is Little Comfort to Junk Issuers

10/18/2018 | 02:09am EDT

By Manju Dalal Thursday's Big Theme

China has created an interest-rate benchmark that should help local debt issuers access international markets. But weaker companies won't see much benefit.

What's Happening

China last week sold $3 billion of dollar bonds maturing in five, 10 and 30 years, in only its third such sale since 2004. The bonds were priced to offer similar yields to roughly comparable debt from heavyweight U.S. companies such as Apple and Microsoft.

The low borrowing costs reflect investor confidence in the creditworthiness of the world's second-largest economy. In theory, too, this should make future hard-currency bonds from corporate issuers easier to price, since investors and bankers now have a ready reference point against which to compare those deals.

But Chinese debt issuers, especially those with credit ratings that are below investment-grade, are grappling with much bigger challenges.

The average yield on Chinese dollar bonds in September was 6.13%, versus 4.65% in January, according to the Natixis China Bond Index, which tracks $576 billion of debt. That reflects a steep fall in prices, which move inversely to yields. The yield for junk debt was 8.07%, a high last seen in early 2015, while investment-grade securities yielded 4.84%.

Beijing has partially reversed an earlier deleveraging campaign, taking measures such as infusing money into its banking system to boost lending, but some nonstate companies are still struggling to find funds. Fitch Ratings expects more bond defaults next year, due to high refinancing pressures, Beijing's greater tolerance of defaults and limited credit availability.

What it Means

"I am very worried about China's private sector," said Owen Gallimore, a credit analyst at ANZ in Singapore. Mr. Gallimore said he saw a clear divide emerging between private and state-owned Chinese companies in their access to funding.

Swee Ching Lim, a portfolio manager at Western Asset Management in Singapore, said the sovereign bond benchmark was more relevant for top-tier state-owned or -linked issuers, rather than weaker companies.

Some see a silver lining. Henry Loh, a research analyst at Aberdeen Standard Investments in Singapore, said the government had acted to reduce moral hazard, or indiscriminate risk-taking in the belief that the state would guard against losses. "We will continue to see more credit differentiation for Chinese issuers," Mr. Loh said.

Write to Manju Dalal at manju.dalal@wsj.com

