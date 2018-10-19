China's Business Activities Mixed in September

BEIJING--China's business activities were mixed in September, as industrial output growth slowed, though growth in investment and retail sales stabilized.

Value-added industrial output in China rose 5.8% in September from a year earlier, slowing from a 6.1% on-year increase in August, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday. September's rise undershot a median 6.0% expected growth forecast according to a poll of 16 economists conducted by The Wall Street Journal.

Fixed-asset investment outside Chinese rural households climbed 5.4% in the January-September period from a year earlier. It was slightly better than the 5.3% increase recorded in the January-September period. Growth for the closely watched indicator of construction activity exceeded economists' median forecast for a 5.3% gain.

Retail sales in China rose 9.2% in September from a year earlier, accelerating from a 9.0% on-year gain in August, which slightly beat economists' median forecast for a 9.1% growth.

Separately, the unemployment rate, based on an official survey in China's large cities, stood at 4.9% in September, the statistics bureau said. The urban survey unemployment was lower than 5.0% in August.

The statistics bureau is holding a news conference on the data starting at 0200 GMT.

Write to Lin Zhu and Liyan Qi at liyan.qi@wsj.com