Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's ByteDance ventures into AI-generated music with Jukedeck deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 03:07am EDT

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's ByteDance is venturing into artificial-intelligence (AI) generated music, hiring the staff of a London-based start-up after buying some of its intellectual property assets, according to LinkedIn posts and a person with knowledge of the matter.

The move could give one of the world's most valuable start-ups more options for the music used on its video-streaming apps TikTok and its Chinese version Douyin. Many videos on the service use popular songs whose rights are controlled by large record companies.

The person with direct knowledge of the matter said "several members" of the team at AI startup Jukedeck had joined ByteDance after the company acquired some of the Jukedeck's IP assets.

At least five employees of Jukedeck, including founder Ed Newton-Rex, have updated their LinkedIn profiles to say they started work at ByteDance's AI lab as early as April.

ByteDance, Newton-Rex and Jukedeck - whose website has been taken offline - did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

TikTok, which allows users to create and share short videos, has been downloaded more than 1 billion times globally, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower, and its popularity has helped ByteDance to a potential valuation of around $75 billion.

Its videos rely heavily on music, with users often setting comedy antics and dancing moves to popular tunes. Videos can be removed if the music is reported for copyright infringement.

Matthew Brennan, founder of tech consultancy China Channel, said while TikTok and Douyin were evolving to include longer-form video content similar to that available on other platforms like Alphabet Inc YouTube, music was central to its user experience.

"Over time, music for TikTok will become less important but certainly today it's very important," he said.

Bloomberg reported in April that Universal Music, Sony Music and Warner Music have demanded more money for songs played on TikTok and Douyin.

Jukedeck, whose software allows users to use AI to make music for royalty-free use on online videos, has raised at least 2 million pounds ($2.49 million) from investors such as Cambridge Innovation Capital (CIC), according to CIC's website.

Music industry consultancy Music Ally, which was the first to report the shift of Jukedeck's staff to ByteDance, said the British firm was one of the world's leading AI-generated-music experts.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.78% 1148.05 Delayed Quote.9.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:21aEXCLUSIVE : Bearing brunt of trade war, Singapore chipmakers cut jobs
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:10aGLYNN'S TAKE : More Stimulus to Lift Australia's Economy Is Unavoidable
DJ
03:08aJapan-South Korea tussle over disputed islands spreads to Olympics, again
RE
03:07aChina's ByteDance ventures into AI-generated music with Jukedeck deal
RE
03:06aDeutsche Telekom sets meeting as T-Mobile, Sprint deal nears approval- report
RE
03:02aAsia stocks stay judgement on trade talks, euro pressured
RE
02:56aIQE starts production for second major customer at Newport plant
RE
02:53aAsia stocks stay judgment on trade talks, euro pressured
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : second quarter hammered by one-off, diesel charges
4COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : confirms 2019 outlook despite cooling economy
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : South Korea asks Japan not to drop it from smooth-trade list

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group