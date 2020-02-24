Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's CMC Capital raises over $950 million in its biggest private equity fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 08:03pm EST

Chinese private equity fund CMC Capital Group said it raised over $950 million in its biggest private equity fund to date, bolstering its ability to cut deals in the world?s second-largest economy.

CMC Capital Partners III, the firm's third dollar-denominated fund, surpassed its original target size after securing commitments from global investors, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday. It initially targeted about $800 million, said a media representative of the fund.

Its investors, known as limited partners (LPs), included pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, endowments and family offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, it added, without naming any of them.

Like the previous dollar funds, the latest fund will continue to invest in innovative growth companies with a China angle across sectors, including media and entertainment, technology and consumer, it added.

The move comes as a batch of new companies are looking into the changing habits and tastes of China's younger internet-loving generation, who are more willing to spend money.

Chen Yulu, deputy governor of China's central bank, said in a recent article in the Financial Times that he expected the consumption and investment activities to experience "a compensatory recovery" as the current coronavirus epidemic is gradually brought under control.

The virus outbreak, which has claimed 2,592 lives as of Sunday, has upended global supply chains and caused widespread disruption to businesses and factory activity in China.

CMC Capital follows several China-focused private equity and venture capital managers who raised $31.7 billion in dollar-denominated funds since 2019, according to data provider Preqin.

Other players, such as Centurium Capital and CICC, are targeting to raise $2.5 billion for a second dollar fund and $1 billion for a healthcare fund, along with British drugmaker AstraZeneca, respectively, according to Preqin.

Founded in 2010 by Li Ruigang, a Chinese media mogul, CMC Capital now manages over $2.5 billion across three dollar funds and two yuan-denominated funds, according to its statement. Its last dollar fund - CMC Capital Partners II raised $600 million in 2016.

The firm has invested in more than 50 companies including cinematic technology provider IMAX China, video platforms of Bilibili and Kuaishou, and Perfect Dairy, a hot-selling cosmetics brand.

By Zhang Yan and Julie Zhu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -3.17% 7446 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
BILIBILI INC. 0.15% 26.92 Delayed Quote.44.36%
IMAX CHINA HOLDING, INC. -5.76% 15.04 End-of-day quote.-6.12%
IMAX CORPORATION -1.89% 16.58 Delayed Quote.-18.84%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.18% 7.02275 Delayed Quote.1.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
09:06pJapan's Finance Minister Aso says closely watching market moves
RE
09:04pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation, February 11-20, 2020
PU
09:03pAsian shares try to stabilise as S&P futures bounce
RE
08:34pSBI Cards Seeks to Raise Up to $1.29 Billion in India IPO
DJ
08:28pChina to release 10,000 tonnes of frozen pork to Hubei - state TV
RE
08:18pCanadian police clear indigenous rail blockade, arrest 10
RE
08:14pBANK OF JAPAN : Summary of the "Meeting on Market Operations" (February 2020) 
PU
08:11pU.S. still eyeing ways to curb sales to Huawei after Trump's chipmaker comments - sources
RE
08:10pU.S. STILL EYEING WAYS TO CURB SALES TO HUAWEI AFTER TRUMP'S CHIPMAKER COMMENTS : sources
RE
08:06pRate cut expectations give pause to soaring dollar
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Britain's Prudential to break up
2GOLD : Stocks tumble, oil falls, gold spikes as virus fears grip markets
3United Airlines suspends 2020 guidance on coronavirus uncertainty
4XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : HP to Buy Back $15 Billion in Stock to Battle Xerox Takeover Bid -- 2nd Update
5VALENS GROWORKS CORP. : VALENS GROWORKS : The Valens Company Reports Record Financial Performance in the Fourt..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group