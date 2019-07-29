Log in
China's CNPC targets 2 million boepd overseas output in 2020

07/29/2019 | 11:43pm EDT
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)'s Dalian Petrochemical Corp refinery is seen near the downtown of Dalian

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Corp, or CNPC, has set a 2020 production target of more than 2 million barrels oil equivalent per day (boepd) from overseas oil and gas operations, the company said on its website on Tuesday.

The state energy giant, the parent of PetroChina Co, operates 92 oil and gas projects in 34 countries, covering Central Asia, Russia, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific, it said.

The firm did not give an estimate for global output for 2019.

CNPC will also aim to boost its global oil and gas trade in 2020 to 550 million tonnes, up from 480 million in 2018, with a focus on exporting more refined fuel products and optimizing imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), it said, following an internal meeting on global operations.

In engineering services, the state giant said it expects to sign $15 billion worth of new contracts and reap revenue of about $12 billion next year, without giving a comparison.

Domestically, CNPC will expand cooperation with global peers in risk exploration and tapping unconventional resources, with a goal of reaching 12 million tonnes oil equivalent production in 2020 from joint operating blocks, it said.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Richard Pullin)
