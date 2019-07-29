China's CNPC targets 2 million bpdoe overseas output in 2020

The state energy giant, the parent of PetroChina Co, operates 92 oil and gas projects in 34 countries, covering Central Asia, Russia, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific, it said.

The firm did not give an estimate for global output for 2019.

CNPC will also aim to boost its global oil and gas trade in 2020 to 550 million tonnes, up from 480 million in 2018, with a focus on exporting more refined fuel products and optimizing imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), it said, following an internal meeting on global operations.

Domestically, CNPC will expand cooperation with global peers in risk exploration and tapping unconventional resources, with a goal of reaching 12 million tonnes oil equivalent production in 2020 from joint operating blocks, it said.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Richard Pullin)