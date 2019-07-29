Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China's CNPC targets 2 million bpdoe overseas output in 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 09:31pm EDT
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)'s Dalian Petrochemical Corp refinery is seen near the downtown of Dalian

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Corp, or CNPC, has set a 2020 production target of more than 2 million barrels per day oil equivalent (bpdoe) from overseas oil and gas operations, the company said on its website on Tuesday.

The state energy giant, the parent of PetroChina Co, operates 92 oil and gas projects in 34 countries, covering Central Asia, Russia, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific, it said.

The firm did not give an estimate for global output for 2019.

CNPC will also aim to boost its global oil and gas trade in 2020 to 550 million tonnes, up from 480 million in 2018, with a focus on exporting more refined fuel products and optimizing imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), it said, following an internal meeting on global operations.

Domestically, CNPC will expand cooperation with global peers in risk exploration and tapping unconventional resources, with a goal of reaching 12 million tonnes oil equivalent production in 2020 from joint operating blocks, it said.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.06% 64.04 Delayed Quote.16.55%
PETROCHINA COMPANY 0.00% 6.54 End-of-day quote.-9.29%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 63.377 Delayed Quote.-8.78%
WTI 0.14% 57.18 Delayed Quote.23.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:21pGREENPOWER MOTOR : Reports Record Annual Revenue of Over $6 Million
AQ
10:21pSOL GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Reports Record Earnings For The Year Ended March 31, 2019
PR
10:20pSUBARU : Begins Production of All-New Legacy and Outback Models in the U.S.
PU
10:20pAlligator Energy Ltd Quarterly Activities Report and Cashflow - June 2019
AW
10:20pHighland Income Fund Announces Pricing of $135 Million of 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares Offering
PR
10:18pASIANA AIRLINES : South Korea's Asiana Airlines to switch to smaller planes for some Japan routes
RE
10:16pAUSTRALIAN BAUXITE LTD (ASX : ABX) Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B
AQ
10:05pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : says information of over 100 million individuals in U.S., Canada hacked
RE
10:05pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Ex-Seattle tech worker arrested for Capital One hack - U.S. Justice Department
RE
10:02pSPROUTLY CANADA : Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Of 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
2Oil prices rise ahead of expected U.S. interest rate cut
3BEYOND MEAT INC : Beyond Meat shares crumble on stock offering surprise, demand for meatless burgers soars
4SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Grant Thornton to quit as Sports Direct auditor ov..
5NUTRIEN LTD : NUTRIEN : misses profit estimates, cuts forecast on trade war, weather

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group