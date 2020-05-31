Log in
China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI Rises to 4-Month High in May

05/31/2020 | 10:30pm EDT

BEIJING--A private gauge of China's manufacturing activity rose to a four-month high in May, boosted by increased production as more factories reopened for work.

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers index, which is tilted toward small, private manufacturers, climbed to 50.7 in May from 49.4 in April, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said Monday.

May's reading indicated an expansion in activity as it came in above the 50 mark, which separates contraction from expansion.

Manufacturers reported the strongest increase in output since January 2011 amid work resumption, Caixin said, adding that supply chains have stabilized after a period of disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Production recovered faster than demand, with sluggish exports remaining a big drag on demand, said Dr. Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group in a statement accompanying the data.

China's official manufacturing PMI, which is focused more on large, state-owned firms, edged down to 50.6 in May from 50.8 in April, dropping for a second straight month, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Sunday. The official survey of manufacturers has a much larger sample than the private survey.

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

