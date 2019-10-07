China's Caixin Services PMI Falls to Seven-Month Low

BEIJING--China's services activity expanded at its slowest pace in seven months, a private gauge showed, in line with official data that pointed to a deceleration in growth.

The Caixin China services purchasing managers index slipped to 51.3 in September from 52.1 in August, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said Tuesday. The reading, the lowest since February, remained above the 50 mark that separates expansion in activity from contraction.

Services providers' expectations of the sector's development fell to the lowest level on record and companies are less optimistic about the sector, Caixin said.

Still, services companies in China experienced the quickest rise in new orders since the beginning of 2018, reflecting stable demand in the sector. The subindex for new export orders continued to drop in September, indicating that growth in new business was mainly driven by domestic demand.

Thanks to higher new orders, the subindex measuring services firms' hiring rose sharply in September, reaching its highest level since January 2017, said Caixin.

"China's economy showed signs of marginal recovery in September, as the labor market improved and domestic demand increased at a faster pace," Zhengsheng Zhong, director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM Group, said in a statement accompanying the data release.

Fluctuations in exchange rates as well as rising costs of labor and raw materials continued to exert pressure on companies and damp business confidence, he said.

China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index, which includes the construction sector, edged down to 53.7 in September from 53.8 in August, the National Bureau of Statistics said earlier.

--Grace Zhu

