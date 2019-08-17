Log in
China's Central Bank Reforms Rates to Boost Cheap Funding for Businesses -- Update

08/17/2019 | 04:38am EDT

BEIJING--China's central bank on Saturday unveiled a long-awaited reform to its interest-rate mechanism, a move aimed at reducing financing costs for businesses struggling with a cooling economy.

The People's Bank of China said in a statement Saturday that it would replace existing benchmark interest rates with the Loan Prime Rate, which is based on real-world bank lending prices, as a reference for banks in pricing new loans.

The move, which had been previewed in remarks by the country's central bank and the State Council, will better reflect real market lending rates and enable lenders to quickly respond to the central bank's easing policies.

Policy makers are also hoping to substantially lower borrowing costs for China's smaller companies, which have been hardest hit by the economic slowdown but which enjoy only limited access to cheap funding, unlike their larger state-owned peers.

Days earlier, China reported an increase in the urban jobless rate to the highest-ever level on record, while industrial production growth decelerated to its slowest pace in more than a decade. The central bank also reported a sharp pullback in new loans last month as demand for credit fell.

At the same time, China's continuing trade war with the U.S. shows no signs of abating, adding to concerns about a further deceleration in the domestic economy.

Rather than slash interest rates, which policy makers fear could stoke more capital outflows, Beijing has instead turned to reform of the interest-rate mechanism to lower real lending rates for borrowers.

While China's central bank had already injected large sums of money into the banking system this year in an attempt to lower lending rates, that liquidity largely failed to make it to smaller borrowers because of an unwillingness by banks to lend to private companies.

Under the new mechanism, banks will submit to the central bank each month the price of loans offered to their best clients, which are tied to a PBOC-controlled medium-term lending facility.

The central bank will use the average price of the loans to derive the LPR, the statement said. Previously, banks used benchmark interest rates to price the LPR.

The central bank said it would release the first rate under the new mechanism on Tuesday and update the rate each month.

Chen Shujin, an analyst with Huatai Securities, said the change would likely increase the efficiency of the central bank's monetary policy, but cautioned that this move alone wouldn't resolve all the funding problems faced by small businesses, who also struggle to access bank credit.

The central bank said separately that it would introduce a five-year LPR to serve as a reference for longer-term loans such as mortgages. The current LPR only provides a one-year rate.

Existing bank loans won't be affected by the new mechanism, the PBOC said.

--Grace Zhu

