China's Central Bank Sets New Benchmark Lending Rates Lower

08/19/2019 | 10:08pm EDT

BEIJING--China's central bank has lowered its new benchmark lending rates in a bid to guide borrowing costs down as the economy expands at its slowest pace in decades.

The People's Bank of China set the one-year Loan Prime Rate--the new reference rate replacing the previous benchmark interest rates--at 4.25% on Tuesday, down from 4.31% before. The LPR is also below the one-year benchmark lending rate that now stands at 4.35%.

The new five-year LPR sits at 4.85%, lower than the five-year benchmark loan rate of 4.9%.

Under the interest-rate mechanism that the PBOC rolled out over the weekend, all new bank loans with one- or five-year maturities will be linked to the LPR starting from Tuesday.

The latest LPR quote was calculated using prices submitted by 18 urban and rural banks, including commercial lenders, foreign banks operating in China and privately owned institutions. Previously, only 10 large Chinese banks were involved in setting the price.

China's central bank hopes the new reference rates will be more responsive to its monetary policy which has steadily tilted toward easing as the economy shows more signs of cooling.

--Grace Zhu

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LTD 0.28% 3.58 End-of-day quote.-1.11%
