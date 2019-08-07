Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Central Bank Sets Yuan Midpoint at Weakest Since 2008

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 10:15pm EDT

By Joanne Chiu

China has set a daily anchor for trading in its currency at the weakest level since 2008, breaking through the symbolic 7-per-dollar level that the central bank allowed the yuan to breach earlier this week after the U.S. threatened new tariffs on Chinese goods.

The People's Bank of China on Thursday fixed the midpoint for onshore yuan trading at 7.0039 a dollar, 0.06% weaker than the previous day.

The central bank lets the currency move up to 2 percentage points on either side of where it sets the midpoint figure. The PBOC stipulates the range based partly on market prices but has the discretion to adjust it using a "countercyclical" factor.

Thursday's move comes the U.S. Treasury branded China a currency manipulator after Beijing let traded prices for the yuan weaken past 7 per dollar.

In early trading in Hong Kong, the yuan steadied at 7.0413 a dollar while trading 0.2% stronger at 7.0663 a dollar in the less tightly controlled offshore market.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:41pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise, Unfazed By Yuan's Latest Weakening
DJ
11:39pChina's Exports Rose in July Even as U.S. Trade Tensions Worsened
DJ
11:35pRETAIL SALES SURVEY IN JUNE 2019 : Retail Sales Declined on Seasonal Trends
PU
11:27pAsia stocks take comfort in China trade data, yuan fix
RE
11:27pYuan edges up as PBOC signals intent to stabilise decline
RE
11:26pAsia stocks take comfort in China trade data, yuan fix
RE
11:26pAsia stocks take comfort in China trade data, yuan fix
RE
11:24pIndonesia's June retail sales fall 1.8% year-on-year - central bank survey
RE
11:24pYuan edges up as PBOC signals intent to stabilise decline
RE
11:23pChina July exports surprise, rise 3.3%; imports fall 5.6%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
3ALBEMARLE CORPORATION : ALBEMARLE : Chemicals maker Albemarle profit beats, raises 2019 earnings forecast
4XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
5US FOODS HOLDING CORP : Hedge fund Hoplite Capital plans to shut down - letter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group