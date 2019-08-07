China's Central Bank Sets Yuan Midpoint at Weakest Since 2008

By Joanne Chiu



China has set a daily anchor for trading in its currency at the weakest level since 2008, breaking through the symbolic 7-per-dollar level that the central bank allowed the yuan to breach earlier this week after the U.S. threatened new tariffs on Chinese goods.

The People's Bank of China on Thursday fixed the midpoint for onshore yuan trading at 7.0039 a dollar, 0.06% weaker than the previous day.

The central bank lets the currency move up to 2 percentage points on either side of where it sets the midpoint figure. The PBOC stipulates the range based partly on market prices but has the discretion to adjust it using a "countercyclical" factor.

Thursday's move comes the U.S. Treasury branded China a currency manipulator after Beijing let traded prices for the yuan weaken past 7 per dollar.

In early trading in Hong Kong, the yuan steadied at 7.0413 a dollar while trading 0.2% stronger at 7.0663 a dollar in the less tightly controlled offshore market.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com